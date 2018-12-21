Friday, December 21, 2018

The Leek & Manifold Valley Light Railway



The Leek & Manifold Valley ran for eight miles through remote and beautiful countryside in the Staffordshire Peak District.

It was open for only 30 years (from 1904 to 1934), but is immortalised in this footage.
