Trivial Fact of Christmas Day

Thanks to a tweet from Andrew Samson, the scorer for Test Match Special, I can reveal that more runs have been scored for England by players born on 25 December than by players born on any other day.

The Christmas-born England players are Alastair Cook, Marcus Trescothick, Simon Jones, Walter Lees and Tich Cornford. (I hadn't heard of the last two either.)

In a close second place is the 24 November contingent, led by Ken Barrington, Ian Botham, Herbert Sutcliffe and Fred Titmus.

Want to hear Alastair Cook singing a Christmas carol?
