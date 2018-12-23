Sunday, December 23, 2018

Six of the Best 839

"Anyone could talk to Paddy. If you were depressed, he cheered you up. If you lacked motivation, he provided it in bucket loads. If you were unsure of where our policies applied in the greater scheme of things, he would make it all seem so simple. He did it with a smile, a joke and often a pint in his hand." Richard Kemp pays tribute to Paddy Ashdown.

Guy Verhofstadt on the reforms Europe needs.

Paul Bernal examines Jacob Rees-Mogg's mastery of the techniques of fake news.

Why is there a spike in deaths between Christmas and the New Year? Ariana Eunjung Cha investigates.

"British cinema still struggles today in the face of American dominance, and Korda’s story represents a moment when it tried to stand tall." John Fleet is interviewed about his documentary on the the relationship between Winston Churchill and Alexander Korda.

David Stannard looks at legends about the bells of long-drowned churches: "Legends of bells tolling beneath the waves surround many of the East Coast churches which have succumbed to coast erosion over the ages. These include Shipden church lying off Cromer; St. Clements’s Church, Keswick offshore of Bacton; several of the churches lost at Dunwich in Suffolk; and the church of Eccles St. Mary-next-the-Sea between Happisburgh and Sea Palling."
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)