Six of the Best 839

Richard Kemp pays tribute to Paddy Ashdown.
Guy Verhofstadt on the reforms Europe needs.
Paul Bernal examines Jacob Rees-Mogg's mastery of the techniques of fake news.
Why is there a spike in deaths between Christmas and the New Year? Ariana Eunjung Cha investigates.
"British cinema still struggles today in the face of American dominance, and Korda’s story represents a moment when it tried to stand tall." John Fleet is interviewed about his documentary on the the relationship between Winston Churchill and Alexander Korda.
David Stannard looks at legends about the bells of long-drowned churches: "Legends of bells tolling beneath the waves surround many of the East Coast churches which have succumbed to coast erosion over the ages. These include Shipden church lying off Cromer; St. Clements’s Church, Keswick offshore of Bacton; several of the churches lost at Dunwich in Suffolk; and the church of Eccles St. Mary-next-the-Sea between Happisburgh and Sea Palling."
No comments:
Post a Comment