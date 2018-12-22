Embed from Getty Images
Sad, sad news this evening. Paddy Ashdown has died at the age of 77.
His character and enthusiasm were a large part of the reason that the Liberal Democrats emerged as a force from the botched merger process.
It is hard to escape the feeling that Britain would be a better place if it had made greater use of his talents.
His memoirs were notable for the sections on his childhood and service in the Marines and on his later work in Bosnia.
And he never gave the impression when he talked to you that he was looking over your shoulder for someone more important,
