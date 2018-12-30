Sunday, December 30, 2018

Fleetwood Mac: My Baby's Gone



Before Fleetwood Mac were Fleetwood Mac, they were very much Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac. This recording comes from that era, when they were one of the great British blues bands.

Here Mick Fleetwood is on drums and John McVie on bass. The lead vocal is not by Green but by Jeremy Spencer. The presence of Danny Kirwan means they have three great guitarist on stage together. No wonder they sound so exciting.

Now listen to Peter Green sing and play Man of the World.
