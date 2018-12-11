Little Bowden level crossing in the early 1980s

The Harborough Mail reports:
There’s been another hold-up with the long-awaited footbridge over the main railway line at Little Bowden.
Though the bridge looks finished, it still can’t be crossed by the public - because Network Rail hasn’t got council permission for it to be used as a public right of way.The paper goes on to quote my Liberal Democrat county councillor Dr Sarah Hill:
"Network Rail hasn’t exactly covered itself in glory with this. The whole saga has been going on too long. "
It’s annoying to see that the bridge looks like it’s finished, but you can’t use it. I’ve no idea why Network Rail didn’t ask for right-of-way permission weeks ago."So, after the pedestrian crossing here was abruptly closed in August 2015, we are still waiting to be able to cross the line.
Let's go back 35 years or so to an era when Little Bowden Junction signal box controlled the level crossing.
In those days the crossing gates were controlled from the box, so if a train was signalled you were not able to open them.
