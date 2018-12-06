Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, December 06, 2018
The National Forest: Creating a forest for learning
The National Forest covers 200 square miles of Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.
It contains both ancient woodland and new planting, much of it on former mining and industrial land.
Put at its most romantic, it is an attempt to join the ancient forests of Charnwood and Needwood.
This charming little film shows the use a local of school is making of the forest for education - campfires, climbing trees and all.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment