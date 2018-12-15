The Zombies to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In an email from the group, Colin Blunstone says:
I’m feeling quite emotional remembering all the many years we’ve been touring and recording which have brought us to this career defining moment!
I would like to give my most sincere thanks to all our loyal and tenacious fans who have supported us so wonderfully through the weeks of the fan vote and to all the members of the Rockhall who have voted for us to join this most exalted institution!We don't hear much about it here in Britain, but the Hall of Fame does appear to be a big deal in the US.
And, writing this, I have learnt that it is a physical building, to be found in Cleveland, Ohio.
The other inductees this year are The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead and Roxy Music.
I find that five songs from the Zombies' Sixties heyday have featured here as Sunday music videos over the years:
