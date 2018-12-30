If private schools enter pupils for easier exams, university offers should reflect this

Today's Observer reports that:
Tory education reforms are giving private school pupils a huge additional advantage in the hunt for university places and jobs by allowing them to sit easier GCSEs than the more rigorous exams that are being forced upon state schools, new official figures suggest.If this is the case, then universities must take it into account by demanding grades from prospective students from private schools than they do for state schools.
I have long suspected that A level grades are as much a measure of social background and the school attended as they are a measure of academic potential.
Though private schooling gives better social contacts, if parents were confident that there child was bright they would save tens of thousands and put him or her through the state system.
These new figures show such a blatant abuse that the universities must act if the government does not.
No comments:
Post a Comment