Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, December 31, 2018
Market Harborough station in 1980
This photograph of Market Harborough station house must date from about 1980.
In the foreground you can see the bay platform which once accommodated trains heading for Rugby or Northampton.
On the Midland main line there is a nice splitting distant semaphore signal. You can see it in more detail in another photograph on this blog.
Below that you can see some cycle sheds. Until I saw this photograph I had forgotten they used to be there.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment