Monday, December 31, 2018

Market Harborough station in 1980


This photograph of Market Harborough station house must date from about 1980.

In the foreground you can see the bay platform which once accommodated trains heading for Rugby or Northampton.

On the Midland main line there is a nice splitting distant semaphore signal. You can see it in more detail in another photograph on this blog.

Below that you can see some cycle sheds. Until I saw this photograph I had forgotten they used to be there.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)