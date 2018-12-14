Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, December 14, 2018
Market Harborough station in the early 1980s
Work to straighten the track through Market Harborough station continues.
Here is a photograph of the station back in the early 1980s. It was taken into the sun and through the buffers at the end of a long-vanished siding. You could do things like that on stations in those days.
Curving away to the right is the platform that once accommodated trains to Northampton and Rugby. the bridge that took the line over Rockingham Road may still have been in place.
When the current works at the station were imminent, I went to photograph what remained of this scene.
