Tom Brake chides Geoffrey Cox for his descent into Vaudeville

Tom Brake, a former deputy leader of the House, began his speech in this afternoon's contempt debate as follows:
May I start by praising the Attorney General for spending more than two hours answering questions, but may I also gently chide him for the manner in which, occasionally, his style of delivery descended rather into Vaudeville? Finger-pointing, faux bonhomie and expansive arm gestures may work in court, but perhaps he might like to leave those at the Bar of the House.If that sort of thing works in court, it does not increase your confidence in the legal system.
