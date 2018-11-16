Radical Bulletin tells you what is really going on in the Lib Dems

Each issue of Liberator contains Radical Bulletin. Named after a defunct publication that we absorbed long ago, it contains news about the Liberal Democrats you will not find anywhere else.
Radical Bulletin in the new issue of Liberator tells you more about the hole that has appeared in the party's finances and about the party's reaction to Vince Cable's ideas for reforming it.
You will also find some light relief:
The annual Pink News awards saw Vince Cable give a heartfelt speech on the appalling treatment LGBT asylum seekers experience in the UK.
He then went on to present the prize for the best TV programme which turned out to be A Very English Scandal.
Thus the audience was treated to the leader of the Lib Dems presenting an award to a programme about one of his predecessors trying and failing to commit a murder.Subscribe to Liberator here.
No comments:
Post a Comment