The new issue of Liberator is out

The new issue of the radical Liberal magazine Liberator is with subscribers.
In it you find the usual mix of articles, reviews and inside information on what is going on in the Liberal Democrats.
Two of the articles are free to download as pdfs from the Liberator website:
- Sarah Green says the party can't go on being diverted from its political tasks by internal reforms and financial squalls
- Richard Kemp says it is wrong and pointless to be moderate about deprivation when the Lib Dems have the policies need - if only they knew it.
Liberal England replies: Yes, but first I am going to tell them how to subscribe to Liberator.
