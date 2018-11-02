The old canal in Melton Mowbray

The Inland Waterways Association explains:
The Melton & Oakham Waterways Society aims to promote the restoration of the Melton Navigation and the Oakham Canal.
The two waterways are quite different in that the Melton Navigation was based on the rivers Wreake and Eye, and as such has remained in water with many of the lock structures being converted to weirs for flood control and maintenance of water levels. A 3-mile section above the last lock in Melton Mowbray has been used as a recreational waterway since the closure of the navigation in 1877.
Little remains of the Oakham Canal, which has been largely filled in except where sections that remained in water have been used for fishing.The Melton Mowbray Navigation ran from the River Soar north of Leicester to a canal basin in the centre of Melton. The site of the basin is now more or less occupied by the council offices near the railway station.
It was from there that the Oakham Canal left. One day I will see if any trace of it remains in the town.
These photographs show the last mile or so of the Melton Mowbray Navigation as it enters Melton Mowbray. Restoration does look a possibility here.
