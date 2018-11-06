Vic Marks provides our Trivial Fact of the Day

Embed from Getty Images
Today Ben Foakes made his England test debut, becoming the side's third different wicketkeeper in consecutive tests. Jos Butler kept in the fourth test against India this summer and Jonny Bairstow in the fifth.
In the Guardian Vic Marks reveals that "this has not happened since 1963 when AC Smith was followed by Keith Andrew and Jim Parks".
Foakes rescued England with his batting and is 87 not out overnight, so we now have yet another natural number 7 batsman to accommodate. Half our current team should be batting there and three of them want to keep wicket.
But if he gets a run in the side it may bring about the thing all England fans want to see: a team containing Stokes, Woakes and Foakes.
