Matt Chorley's article is behind The Times paywall, but I can add further evidence to support his case out here in the open.I wasn't allowed to call Andrew Bridgen the MP for North West Bullshitshire in the paper. But I can here...https://t.co/vZ88VB5qR6 pic.twitter.com/d99t26WIP4— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) November 17, 2018
In July 2016, during the Conservative leadership election, Andrew Bridgen appeared on the East Midlands segment of the BBC's Sunday Politics.
He was there to support Andrea Leadsom's candidacy - this was before she gave her first major interview and torpedoed her own campaign.
As I blogged at the time:
When the interviewer Marie Ashby put him to him that, according to the Sunday Times, some East Midlands Tory MPs were threatening to leave the party if Leadsom won the contest Bridgen replied:Theresa May, of course, won the leadership by dint of being the only candidate left standing. And not a single Conservative MP left the party.
"If Theresa May ends up leading the party I think you'll have as many people falling off the other side of the party."
The MP for North West Bullshitshire had struck again.
