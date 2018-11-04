Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, November 04, 2018
The Goons: Heroes of comedy?
What to make of the Goons? I grew up knowing they had been wonderfully funny, but when I watched The Last Goon Show of All on television as a 12-year-old I was hugely disappointed.
Lately, though, I have been listening to the Goons on Radio 4 Extra in the mornings (it sure beats John Humphrys) and found myself warming to them.
You sense the studio audience's delight when Bluebottle makes his appearance and I find that things thought avant garde in the Sixties, like dragging the continuity announcer into the proceedings, had been done by the Goons long before.
Peter Sellers, though apparently an awful human being, was a comic genius and a great actor. Harry Secombe is still hard to forgive for If I Ruled the World and Highway, though it seems his ingenuous geniality was the show's heart.
Spike Milligan? I have always had problems with Spike Milligan. I found his Q television shows in the Seventies, which are now lauded, horribly self-indulgent.
This documentary, which features a notably high class of talking head, goes some way to explaining the Goons' importance in Fifties Britain.
