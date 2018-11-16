Why they are calling Nick Clegg "the Bionic Man"

City Insider in the Financial Times points out that Nick Clegg is old enough to remember the 1970s television series about a former astronaut-turned-secret agent called Colonel Steve Austin.
Austin had had various body parts replaced by 'bionic' implants, giving him superhuman speed and vision.
Insider continues:
The title of the show was The Six Million Dollar Man. That’s what others approached as contenders for the Facebook role of head of global affairs told City Insider was on offer: $1m as basic pay plus at least $5m in stock.Nice work if you can get it. Me? I voted for Brian Niblett.
No comments:
Post a Comment