Mark Lester on playing Oliver Twist

Oliver Twist was the original Well-Behaved Orphan. Thanks to Liberator's Kiron Reid for sending me a link to Ashley Byrne's interview with Mark Lester.
As the blurb there says:
It's been 50 years since the film musical masterpiece Oliver! brought the murderous melodrama of Charles Dickens' famous novel to life. Winner of five Academy Awards, nominated for 11, this mammoth production about the world's most famous fictitious orphan remains a must-see.
Ashley Byrne went to meet Mark Lester, the boy who played Oliver - despite the fact that he couldn't sing or dance.
No comments:
Post a Comment