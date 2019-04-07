Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 07, 2019
A Deltic at Hammerton on the York to Harrogate line, 1981
I can date these photographs precisely: I took them on Saturday 16 May 1981.
That was the day of the Rugby League Premiership Final at Headingley between Hull and Hull Kingston Rovers.
Special trains were run from Hull to Headingley via York and the Harrogate line, and one at least was hauled by a Deltic.
This would have been its return working, and the photograph was taken at one of the little stations between Harrogate and York as the driver collected the single-line token to allow him to proceed.
With the help of Google Street View, I have identified it as Hammerton.
Hull Kingston Rovers won 11-7, incidentally.
