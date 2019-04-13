News on a mobile stroke unit for the East Midlands

Phil Knowles, leader of the Lib Dems on Harborough District Council, tells me East Midlands Ambulance Service senior managers are interested in his idea of a mobile stroke unit
.
He is pleased the proposal is being considered at this level and believes it would bring about a hugely important improvement in the response time for stroke victims, particularly those not close to specialist hospital facilities.
Phil says:
"The location of the mobile stroke unit will, if it gets the go ahead, rightly be a decision for the professionals, but I think a rural location would be a strong favourite."
As I wrote in that earlier post, a six-month trial of a unit in Essex was judged a success. The news
now is that cuts to NHS funding mean it will not be used there any more, but there is interest in using it from elsewhere in East Anglia.
