Sunday, April 28, 2019
The search for the Nutbrook Canal 1
The Nutbrook Canal ran from Shipley in Derbyshire to the Erewash Canal near Trowell. It was built to serve collieries at Shipley and West Hallam, and was completed in 1796.
Competition from the railways and subsidence saw most of it was closed in 1895, but the last mile and a half remained in use until 1949.
This, the first of two videos, sets out to discover what remains of the canal today.
