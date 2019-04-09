Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, April 09, 2019
The Drift of Time: A radio play about Richard Jefferies
It's amazing what you find on YouTube.
The blurb there describes this as a "radio drama from the late 1980s starring Robert Stephens".
It turns out to have been written by Seán Street, and his website says it was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 1986.
I have a suspicion, though, that it was broadcast the following year, the centenary of Jefferies' death, and that I listened to it at the time.
