Tuesday, April 23, 2019
The last aerial ropeway in England
This is the last surviving industrial aerial ropeway in the country.
They used to be common - a cheaper way of transporting heavy loads than building a railway.
You found them in the Northamptonshire iron ore fields. One crossed the Market Harborough to Northampton road just south of Brixworth. Another passed closed to Rushton Triangular Lodge.
And as any reader of Malcolm Saville's Seven White Gates will know, you found them in the Shropshire lead mining country too.
So enjoy this one while you can. There is something satisfying about the way the loaded buckets negotiate the pylons.
