Tuesday, April 02, 2019

Jeffrey Hudson's cottage in Oakham


This is Jeffrey Hudson's cottage, to be found near the railway station in Oakham.

But who, I hear you cry, was Jeffrey Hudson?

An article on Strange Company gives the answer: he was Queen Henrietta Maria's court dwarf and quite possibly a spy too.


