Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Jeffrey Hudson's cottage in Oakham
This is Jeffrey Hudson's cottage, to be found near the railway station in Oakham.
But who, I hear you cry, was Jeffrey Hudson?
An article on Strange Company gives the answer: he was Queen Henrietta Maria's court dwarf and quite possibly a spy too.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment