Local Tories go off the rails

I arrived home to find a glossy Conservative election leaflet through my door.
In it the two Tory candidates make this claim:
We've recently been working with Neil O'Brien MP to reinstate the footbridge, we're pleased to confirm this has now been completed and is back in use.But the bridge has not been reinstated: it is a new arrival.
Until it was closed without notice at the end of 2015, the way across the railway here was by a foot crossing.
You can see it in the photograph above.
