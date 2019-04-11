Thursday, April 11, 2019

Six of the Best 861

"Fawlty Towers was, above all, an ensemble piece about isolation. It was a portrait of rage and frustration, an exploration of the impotence that results when the world as we wish it to be is so agonisingly at odds with the world as it is. It was the Brexit mindset incubating in the shabby surroundings of a down-at-heel hotel that had seen far better days." Britain's favourite sit come explains Brexit, says Alex Clark.

The disordered thinking that lies behind the way Brexit has paralysed the British political system is laid bare by Koen Smets.

Stephen Gibbons, Cong Peng and Cheng Keat Tang on the value that a canal view adds to a house.

What the Butler Saw, Joe Orton’s savage satire on rape, is as relevant now as it was in 1969, argues Emma Parker.

Natural England is calling on the public to donate to their campaign to raise money to purchase and restore one hectare of land on the edge of Stiperstones National Nature Reserve.

Jon Hotten gets lyrical about cricket's county championship: "Men born in the 1600s understood what a county match was and this season the first players born in the 2000s will play in it. That's a span of five centuries, and to play in the Championship, or simply to watch it, somehow joins you to this thread of time."
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)