Tuesday, April 16, 2019

The campaign to save the Angerstein Wharf foot crossing



There are just two foot crossings of London railways left, both on freight lines.

One is on the one from Souithall down to Brentford and the other is on the line to Angerstein Wharf in Charlton.

The latter is threatened with closure, though reports now say Network Rail will look at its plan again,

In the mean time, you can sign a petition against the closure. And you can watch the video above.
