Lord Bonkers' Diary: Mike and Bernie Sanders

News reaches me from America that Bernie Sanders is going to have another shot at the Presidency. I fear he will prove a bit long in the tooth for the campaign, but you must admit that he has had a wonderful career. I remember him as a young comedian: while his brother Mike had all the patter, Bernie was the lovable one who would win the audience over with his mugging and his goofy voice.
Then the two brothers fell out – one might have called them the Cain and Abel of ITV comedy – and Bernie found fame all over again. His partner this time was a large dog called Schnorbitz. Come to the think of it, ‘Schnorbitz for VP’ could be a winning slogan for him. Please remember that you heard it here first.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
