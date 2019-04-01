Monday, April 01, 2019

Rediscovering the Buntingford branch



The Lark Ascending always helps, but this is a surprisingly pleasant journey.

There is picturesque dereliction, a spot of unexpected restoration and some lovely Hertfordshire countryside.

The Buntingford branch ran from St Margarets near Ware. It closed to passengers in 1964 and to goods traffic the following year.
