Richard Jefferies features in the Swindon Spring Festival


The first Swindon Spring Festival will take place across the town between 6 and 19 May, and this blog's hero Richard Jefferies will play a prominent part.

Dr Will Abberley, says The Swindonian, will give the first Richard Jefferies Lecture, making the case for Jefferies as a pioneer for modern nature writing.

And the Jefferies museum at Coate Water will host many other events as part of the festival.

You can find full details on the Swindon Spring Festival website.
