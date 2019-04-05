Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 05, 2019
Richard Jefferies features in the Swindon Spring Festival
The first Swindon Spring Festival will take place across the town between 6 and 19 May, and this blog's hero Richard Jefferies will play a prominent part.
Dr Will Abberley, says The Swindonian, will give the first Richard Jefferies Lecture, making the case for Jefferies as a pioneer for modern nature writing.
And the Jefferies museum at Coate Water will host many other events as part of the festival.
You can find full details on the Swindon Spring Festival website.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment