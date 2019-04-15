Monday, April 15, 2019

The cat, the pigeon and the photographer


Having surveyed our new footbridge, I made my way into town. On a path near Little Bowden Green I came across a wood pigeon being observed with distant interest by a cat.

Because of the sun I could not see exactly what was in the viewfinder, but the photo above had captured the scene.

Then I had a look at the one where I had zoomed in on the cat.


After a while the pigeon flew away and I approached the cat along the path. It galloped off and you can just see it disappearing in the third photograph,

By the time I got to the bridge it had vanished.

