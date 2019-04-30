John Hobson, Jeremy Corbyn and Imperialism

But it turns out the book is Imperialism by John Hobson, which was published in 1902.
Hobson was an interesting and heterodox economic figure, who is claimed by both Liberals and Marxists. Imperialism was his most influential work.
He was one of the leading New Liberal thinkers before the first world war, but later joined the Labour Party without ever feeling wholly at home there.
and I am glad that it is in print. And Jeremy Corbyn is entitled to contribute a foreword if he wishes.
But there is a problem with Hobson,
As Danny Finkelstein writes behind The Times paywall.
In The War in South Africa, Hobson is clear. The war was being fought to support Jewish interests. Hobson blames “a small group of international financiers, chiefly German in origin and Jewish in race . . . The rich and powerful liquor trade . . . is entirely in the hands of Jews . . . the stock exchange is needless to say, mostly Jewish . . . the press of Johannesburg is chiefly their property . . . we are fighting in order to place a small international oligarchy of mine owners and speculators in power at Pretoria.”
His biographer John Allett concludes that for Hobson: “The conspirators, then, were the Rand Jews.” This idea carries over into Imperialism. In his foreword Mr Corbyn says of the book that “what is brilliant, and very controversial at the time, is his [Hobson’s] analysis of the pressures that were hard at work in pushing for a vast national effort, in grabbing new outposts of Empire on distant islands and shores”.
Yet central to Hobson’s analysis of the “pressures that were hard at work” were the finance houses controlled by Jews. “These great businesses — banking, booking, bill discounting, loan floating, company promoting — form the central ganglion of international capitalism,” writes Hobson in Imperialism, not too many pages on from Mr Corbyn’s foreword.It would be possible to restate Hobson's theories about the origin of imperialism without mentioning anybody's race, but there is certainly a strand in British political radicalism whose opposition to high finance is too aware that those financiers are Jewish.
So Corbyn should have drawn attention to the antisemitism of Hobson's work and condemned it.
In his, defence, however, neither the Wikipedia page on Hobson, nor the article about him from the Liberal Democrat History Group nor the entry on him in the Dictionary of Liberal Thought make any mention of his antisemitism either.
Clearly, it is a prejudice that is easy to ignore if you are not the object of it.
For an article arguing for Hobson's importance but acknowledging his racism, see 'Why should we still study J. A. Hobson’s Imperialism?' by Richard Toye.
Interested parties routinely scrub articles of derogatory information. One cannot draw any inference at all from an omission in a Wikipedia article. It could be all of one person who is omitting it.
Corbyn's endorsement of this book is the worst thing he's done, because it is not simply him tolerating the antisemitism of others. He is endorsing the antisemitism of others.
Labour deserves better.
