Lord Bonkers' Diary: Smuggling inevitably follows

Sunday
You don’t have to be the Wise Woman of Wing to have noticed that the Brexit negotiations are going badly. I have chartered a charabanc to take the villagers on the great march in London, but by the time you read this…
To be candid, I haven’t the faintest idea what will have happened by the time you read this.
As to what Brexit will mean for Rutland, I can foresee only an outbreak of criminality. Where there are borders and tariffs, smuggling inevitably follows. Someone hereabouts will make a great deal of money out of it in the years to come. It’s a good thing I am such a morally upstanding fellow.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week....
No comments:
Post a Comment