Friday, April 19, 2019

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Smuggling inevitably follows

The end of another week with Lord Bonkers. I have the feeling that, however things turn out, the old boy will continue to thrive.

Sunday

You don’t have to be the Wise Woman of Wing to have noticed that the Brexit negotiations are going badly. I have chartered a charabanc to take the villagers on the great march in London, but by the time you read this…

To be candid, I haven’t the faintest idea what will have happened by the time you read this.

As to what Brexit will mean for Rutland, I can foresee only an outbreak of criminality. Where there are borders and tariffs, smuggling inevitably follows. Someone hereabouts will make a great deal of money out of it in the years to come. It’s a good thing I am such a morally upstanding fellow.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

