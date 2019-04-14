Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 14, 2019
The Word bookshop: A scrap of Market Harborough history
This bookmark advertises a short-lived independent bookshop in Market Harborough. It dates from the first few years of this century.
The Word's premises, a fine Edwardian building, are now occupied by an optician.
