Lord Bonkers' Diary: Those giant orange diamonds

When we do have a new leader, he, or indeed she, will have to something about our membership cards. I admit it makes an impressive photograph when one of our candidates stands in front of a bank of card-carrying members, and you can see a fellow Liberal Democrat coming down the street a mile away.
But are those giant orange diamonds practical? They do take up an awful lot of space on the bus, for instance. Wouldn’t we rather have something you could just slip into your wallet? After all, in these straitened times not everyone has domestic staff to carry his card for him.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
