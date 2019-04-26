Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, April 26, 2019
Coombe Junction Halt: The least used station in Cornwall
Coombe Junction Halt is one of only two halts left on Britain's railways - the other is the neighbouring St Keyne Wishing Well Halt.
And with only 48 passengers a year, as well as being the least used station in Cornwall it is the second least used station in Britain. Only Shippea Hill in the Fens sees fewer passengers.
This video features an interesting bit of railway operation and a fine viaduct. I wonder more people do not go there.
