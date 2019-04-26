Friday, April 26, 2019

Coombe Junction Halt: The least used station in Cornwall



Coombe Junction Halt is one of only two halts left on Britain's railways - the other is the neighbouring St Keyne Wishing Well Halt.

And with only 48 passengers a year, as well as being the least used station in Cornwall it is the second least used station in Britain. Only Shippea Hill in the Fens sees fewer passengers.

This video features an interesting bit of railway operation and a fine viaduct. I wonder more people do not go there.
