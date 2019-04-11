Thursday, April 11, 2019

Havenhouse: The least used station in Lincolnshire



Havenhouse is the last stop before the seaside resort of Skegness and here appears gentle rather than bracing.

I travelled this line back in 1978 on one of the Jolly Fisherman trains that in the BR era ran every day from various East Midlands towns and cities (in my case Nottingham) to Skegness.

It was hauled by a pair of Class 20 diesels, which normally hauled only freight trains, and used the Grantham avoiding line.

Taking an HST along this line would be fun too though, particularly going round the sharp bend at Firsby.
