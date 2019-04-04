Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, April 04, 2019
Damon Albarn, decorative substations and a lost county ground
If you cultivate an interest in photograph and architecture then the backstreets of any town or city become fascinating. You never know what you will find.
Here John Rogers walks the byways from Upper Leytonstone to Old Leyton.
Sad to say, the story about a test match being played at Leyton is without foundation. It may have grown from a folk memory of Essex beating Australia here in 1899 and 1905.
But Herbert Sutcliffe and Percy Holmes really did put on 555 for the Yorkshire first wicket in 1932.
