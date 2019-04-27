Saturday, April 27, 2019

Market Harborough from the air in 1947


The road and railway from Northampton enter bottom left and run in parallel until the railway swings right. It soon joins the line from Rugby, though that is hard to see here.

I like the patchwork quilt of allotments to the left of the road. They are still there.

The town looks small to modern eyes and, if you know where to look, you can see my house in the bottom right quarter.
