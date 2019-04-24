Wednesday, April 24, 2019

The history of Stamford's medicinal spring



The other day I promised you a video about the history of Stamford's medicinal spring.

Here it is - a few in jokes and hobbyhorses too many, but still interesting to anyone who loves this remarkable town.

It also explains why I included a photo of Tinwell pumping station in that first post about the spring.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)