Rick Eling to fight Ludlow for the Lib Dems

Mark Pack reported this the other day, but the news has now made the Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser:
The Liberal Democrats have selected the person who will contest the Ludlow constituency for the party at the next General Election.
Rick Eling from Church Stretton was selected as the new Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Ludlow.
“We don’t know when the next election will come, but when it does the Liberal Democrats will be fighting right here to offer voters a real choice,” said Mr Eling.The Ludlow constituency, which takes in a large area of rural South Shropshire, was held for the Lib Dems between 2001 and 2005.
No comments:
Post a Comment