Tuesday, April 09, 2019

Listen to Jo Vigor-Mungovin on Jospeh Merrick the "Elephant Man"


Last month Jo Vigor-Mungovin wrote a guest post for this blog about Joseph Merrick.

You can now listen to her speaking about him. An address she gave to the Whitechapel Society has been posted as a podcast on the Casebook: Jack the Ripper site.

The photograph above shows the former Green Man pub in Wharf Street, Leicester, which Jo mentions.

And a post of mine once made connections between Jack the Ripper and Wharf Street (as well as bringing in a lost Victorian cricket ground.)
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)