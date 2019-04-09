Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Listen to Jo Vigor-Mungovin on Jospeh Merrick the "Elephant Man"
Last month Jo Vigor-Mungovin wrote a guest post for this blog about Joseph Merrick.
You can now listen to her speaking about him. An address she gave to the Whitechapel Society has been posted as a podcast on the Casebook: Jack the Ripper site.
The photograph above shows the former Green Man pub in Wharf Street, Leicester, which Jo mentions.
And a post of mine once made connections between Jack the Ripper and Wharf Street (as well as bringing in a lost Victorian cricket ground.)
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:47 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment