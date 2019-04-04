Six of the Best 860

Mark Bergen on how YouTube executives ignored warnings and allowed toxic videos to run rampant.
The novels of J.G. Farrell seems suddenly topical again, argues Simon Matthews, echoing Eli Zaretsky and Fintan O'Toole.
It’s time to rescue Latin from the Jacob Rees-Moggs of this world, says Charlotte Higgins.
Adrienne Lafrance shows how the bicycle paved the way for women's rights.
"Terry Gilliam‘s third feature is a hard slap to a child’s imagination. Packed with a lot of the same mythological story beats found in George Lucas’ sci-fi fable but layered with a nasty reality that promises death as much as it does adventure." Film School Rejects watches Time Bandits again.
