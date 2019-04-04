Thursday, April 04, 2019

Six of the Best 860

Eli Zaretsky examines the mass psychology of Brexit: "The best description I know of this mentality, Fintan O’Toole’s Heroic Failure, characterises it as 'the transformation of a screw-up into a demonstration of character'. Examples include the Charge of the Light Brigade, Sir John Franklin’s doomed attempt to find the Northwest Passage in the 1840s, and Dunkirk. In each case, the British character is seen to rise above self-inflicted disaster through studied indifference, and thereby to manifest its inner superiority."

Mark Bergen on how YouTube executives ignored warnings and allowed toxic videos to run rampant.

The novels of J.G. Farrell seems suddenly topical again, argues Simon Matthews, echoing Eli Zaretsky and Fintan O'Toole.

It’s time to rescue Latin from the Jacob Rees-Moggs of this world, says Charlotte Higgins.

Adrienne Lafrance shows how the bicycle paved the way for women's rights.

"Terry Gilliam‘s third feature is a hard slap to a child’s imagination. Packed with a lot of the same mythological story beats found in George Lucas’ sci-fi fable but layered with a nasty reality that promises death as much as it does adventure." Film School Rejects watches Time Bandits again.
