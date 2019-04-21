Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 21, 2019
Paul Simon: The Late Great Johnny Ace
A song about three deaths: Johnny Ace, who killed himself in a shooting accident in 1954 when Paul Simon was 13; John F.Kennedy, assassinated in 1963; and John Lennon, murdered in 1980.
This live performance took place during the Simon and Garfunkel concert in Central Park in 1982, two years after Lennon's death.
When someone rushes on to the stage yelling "I gotta talk to you", there is real danger in the air.
