Friday, April 19, 2019

iain Sinclair on Van Gogh in London



It's time to join the daddy of psychogeographers, Iain Sinclair, on another walk.

This time, says the blurb on YouTube, he follows Vincent Van Gogh's daily walk to work from his lodgings in Hackford Road, Brixton, to the gallery in Southampton Street, Covent Garden, where he worked as an art dealer.

We go inside the house in Hackford Road, which is currently being restored by Livia Wang of San Mei Gallery.

The film coincides with the Tate Britain exhibition Van Gogh and Britain, which runs until 11 August.
