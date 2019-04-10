Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Pagan London 10: Primrose Hill, the tamer of London


"Primrose Hill is a place of sublime beauty. It's spiritually important to Londoners. Because - look! - London in tamed into a landscape. Brazen, raucous, noisome, infinite London becomes a panorama. We can feel that we are back in control, that our spiritual life transcends the carnal city." 
"We may yet find evidence for ancient pagan practice here, but until then we can enjoy a numinous place of our own making."
Now read the curious story of Greenberry Hill.
