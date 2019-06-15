Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, June 15, 2019
A 1927 advertisement for a Lichfield drapers
Another pleasing advertisement from my 1927 guide to Lichfield.
Google Street View reveals that the corner of Market Streeet and Dam Street is now occupied by a distinctly ordinary bank building.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment