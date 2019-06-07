In praise of Never Mind the Ballots and Tim Farron

Embed from Getty Images
The latest edition of Mark Pack and Stephen Tall's podcast Never Mind the Ballots hit the net the other day.
It's a good listen - and not just because I get a mention.
Particularly valuable is the interview with Tim Farron, who has some wise things to say about what we should look for in a new leader and ask the people who want to be that leader/
And it is good to hear Tim getting credit for reacting to the EU referendum result in the right way and keep in the Liberal Democrat show on the road. What would Norman Lamb have done in the same circumstances?
Never Mind the Ballots, incidentally, supports my contention that a podcast needs two voices to work.
No comments:
Post a Comment